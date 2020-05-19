New proximity storage business line launched

Element Industrial announces the launch of Eli Xpress, a new line of business based on the concept of proximity storage. Eli Xpress warehouses will offer areas between 6,000 and 12,000 square meters and will be located close to large cities, or even inside cities.

“The acceleration of the transition from traditional retail to online retail will lead to sustained demand for flexible storage spaces, in locations that can ensure reliable delivery in a shorter time span,” explains Muler Onofrei, CEO & Co-Founder, Element Industrial.

The first project of this kind is Eli Xpress Constanța, a logistics park of 11,000 square meters, rented to Altex and Bere Băuturi Constanța. The project was purchased last year from the distributor of alcoholic beverages, Bere Băuturi. This warehouse is located on 131 A, IC Brătianu boulevard, an artery that ensures the entrance to the city from A2.

Element Industrial intends to build a portfolio of such smaller projects, through the direct acquisition of warehouses, or through the development of land that meets the requirements. At the same time, the developer continues to invest in the Eli Parks network, logistics parks of 50-60,000 square meters. The second phase of Eli Park 1, in Buftea – Chitila area, is being delivered during this period, and the company secured land in cities such as Craiova, Bacău, Târgoviște or Timișoara, and is now working on authorizing the projects.