New residential project in the pipeline in Bucharest following over EUR 120 M investment

Organized around the concept of urban garden, the complex of buildings with mixed functions, consisting of collective housing, commercial spaces and services, a new residential project will take shape in Bucharest and will include five buildings, developed in two phases of execution. The construction of phase I will be started in S2 2022, on the land owned by Metav SA, located in the Floreasca – Barbu Văcărescu area (Fabrica de Glucoza Road), with a completion deadline of 24 months.

„ABOVE aims to represent an iconic urban ensemble in the most vibrant area of ​​development, which will be distinguished by the refinement of the architectural form. With spectacular panoramic views, the ABOVE apartments are complemented by exclusive facilities, such as: Spa & Fitness, with indoor pool and saunas, Hub & Spoke Lounge, a space where you can work anytime or enjoy your free time, the Urban Square which includes a the entire promenade area and shopping galleries, carefully intertwined with the urban landscape of gardens and terraces of over 8600 sqm,” said ABOVE representatives.

The first phase of the project will include two 3S + D + P + 18 floors towers, with spectacular lobby areas to which are added spaces for restaurants, coffee shops and other commercial services. Also in this phase will be developed a building with a height of 3S + D + P + 10 duplex floors, with recreational facilities on the ground floor and basement, respectively fitness room, swimming pool, spa and a multifunctional space type hub & spoke.

The start of construction of the first phase of the project is estimated for the second half of 2022, with a completion deadline of 24 months.

The second stage of the project comprises two 3S+P+9 floor body buildings, including an urban garden with alleys and leisure spaces.