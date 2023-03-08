New residential project launched in Pipera

Concept One, an integrated marketing, consultancy and sales services agency dedicated to the residential segment in Bucharest and Ilfov, announces the launch of Pipera Concept II, a premium residential project located in the North of Bucharest. Pipera Concept II comprises 54 apartments with one, two, and three bedrooms. The market value of the project is EUR 11.5 million.

“Pipera Concept II is a representative product for the premium segment of the residential market in the North of Bucharest”, says Adriana Bîzgan, founder of Concept One. “Its launch on the market comes as a continuation of the successful trajectory of the Pipera Concept I project, developed in the same area and 90% sold”, added Adriana Bîzgan.

The exclusive residential project Pipera Concept II is a Gf+3, with a 4th floor set back and is designed by Puran Architecture & Design, a private Romanian company founded by Sorin Puran, Senior Architect and Founding Member of Quattro Design Team, Quattro Architecture & Design, Quattro Design Plus and Graphics Creative. Among the benefits offered to the future owners are the selection of energy-efficient building materials, generous floor areas and apartment heights of over 3.10 meters, underfloor heating, premium finishes, large glazed surfaces, terraces of up to 280 square meters, automatic and semi-automatic independent parking systems, and electric charging stations.

Pipera Concept II is a boutique building with beautifully apartments that have unique configurations designed to meet the needs of today’s working family or a family with children who needs an extra room for office, storage, as well as relaxation and leisure spaces.

“Pipera Concept II project has also attracted the attention of the foreign investors, thus more than 15% of the apartments have been sold to this category of clients, quite active in recent years on the Romanian market. The structure of the boutique project has been completed and the interior finishes and landscaping are in progress. We plan to fully contract all the apartments before delivery, the deadline for completion being the end of 2023″, added Adriana Bîzgan.

Located in Pipera, close to the A3 highway, the business area, Pipera Concept II has easy and quick access to renowned schools, kindergartens, restaurants, gyms, shopping centers and supermarkets.

Pipera Concept l and II are exclusively represented by Concept One. The agency closed transactions of about 1.5 million euros in the first two months of this year and sells homes with an average price of 1,800 euros / sqm, with a portfolio of 360 new apartments and 80 new houses for sale.