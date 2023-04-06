Wizz Air today announced new routes from Brasov to London and Dortmund. Tickets are available now with fares starting from 119 RON.

London is famous for more than its magnificent ancient buildings, the Palace of Westminster, Trafalgar Square, Tower of London, London Eye, Art Galleries, and Big Ben. From the famous museums, or landmarks, to the little-known nooks of daily life that make up the city’s multi-faceted identity, London boasts an endless stream of exciting activities to get everyone engaged. It also has nightlife and lots of entertainment, squares, cathedrals, castles, and of course, countless pubs. London has everything for everyone.

In addition to the London route, a new connection between Brasov and Dortmund is available for everyone interested to explore the vibrant city of Germany, known for its rich history, beautiful parks, and bustling nightlife. It is also home to some of the world’s most renowned museums, including the Dortmund Museum of Art and Cultural History, and the German Football Museum. Dortmund is a pleasant city to discover on foot, with one of the highest densities of pedestrian-friendly city squares anywhere in Germany.

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Brasov – London Luton Monday, Wednesday, Friday August 2nd, 2023 169 RON/34,99 EUR Brasov – Dortmund Tuesday, Saturday September 2nd, 2023 119 RON/24,99 EUR

Valeria Bragarenco, Corporate Communications Manager, said: “We are thrilled to start our operations from Brasov. We remain committed to providing our Romanian customers with convenient and affordable travel options. The new flight connections are the result of our continuous investment and growth in the Romanian Market. We look forward to welcoming travellers from Brasov and beyond on board our flights to London and Dortmund.”