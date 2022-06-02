New Service Management Platform on the Romanian market

ABIT Puresoft and Efecte have announced a new official partnership in Romania, bringing to the market a Service Management and Identity and Access Management Platform that will enable the growth of local companies looking for a suitable solution to cover all their business needs in Digitalization and Automation.

By constantly keeping up with the latest trends and technologies, ABIT Puresoft has identified the need to extend its services portfolio and integrate Efecte’s outstanding range of services around IT Service Management. Efecte’s platform combines functionalities for managing and automating any service in the company, including classic IT service workflows, HR processes, facility management, contract management, identity and access management.

ABIT Puresoft has long understood the power of IT Service Management, which can be used to build, design, deploy, and support the tools and technological services provided to employees as part of routine IT operations.

“We are thrilled to be the only Efecte authorized reseller in the region. By leveraging the functionalities of Efecte’s platform, we will be able to offer a local alternative to our prospective clients who are looking to automate their services and save costs. With a team of 120 great individuals and vast experience with service models, we are confident that this partnership will be a success and strenghten Efecte’s presence on the Romanian market,” Alexandru Banica, CEO ABIT Puresoft.

“ABIT Puresoft’s values of adaptability, creativity, transparency, service excellence, innovation, results-driven, growing talents, and social responsibility are something we as Efecte can totally agree on. As Romania has a very competitive IT market, with experienced and qualified personnel, for us ABIT Puresoft was a good match. We want to provide Romanian customers with a European alternative in the space of Cloud-Based Service Management. We look forward to growing our joint business together,” says theCOO of Efecte, Steffan Schumacher.