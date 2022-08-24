New Study Reveals Europe’s Most Affordable Cities To Buy A Home

In the current economic climate, getting onto the property ladder may seem more challenging than ever to many people struggling with the rising cost of living.

That’s why, for those flexible with regards to location, it’s important for prospective first-time buyers to be savvier with their budgets and find the most affordable options.

A recent report by the experts at comparison site NerdWallet has revealed where in Europe first-time buyers can get on the property ladder for less, with Bucharest leading the way as the cheapest city to buy a home.

Bucharest leads the way as the cheapest city in Europe to buy a home, with the average house price costing a budget-friendly £35,831 (€42,336). A 20% deposit will also be a modest £7,166 (€8,467), a much more affordable amount for first-time buyers than in some of its neighbouring European cities.

Top 10 cheapest cities in Europe to buy a house converted to Euros:



City Country Average House Price (€) Deposit Amount 20% (€) House Price Minus Deposit (€) 1 Bucharest Romania €42,336 €8,467 €33,872 2 Riga Latvia €54,730 €10,940 €43,763 3 Budapest Hungary €101,891 €20,377 €81,512 4 Madrid Spain €103,133 €20,633 €82,533 5 Vienna Austria €154,188 €30,837 €123,350 6 Belgrade Serbia €174,027 €34,805 €139,254 7 Krakow Poland €194,530 €38,903 €155,610 8 Warsaw Poland €196,119 €39,223 €156,896 9 Liverpool United Kingdom €238,882 €47,776 €191,085 10 Prague Czech Republic €261,298 €52,259 €209,038