New tech startup on event management launched in Romania

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, serial entrepreneurs Sergiu Biriș and Andrei Dunca launch Eventmix.live, a platform through which event organizers can easily organize on their own website, online conferences, workshops, webinars, concerts or courses.

Eventmix.live is aimed at all those who want to organize and broadcast interactive virtual events online, on their own website, even if they do not have previous experience or technical knowledge.

The platform is currently launched in Private Beta, thus gradually allowing access for a limited number of organizers, and is available worldwide. The events can be broadcasted live from anywhere in the world, directly from the organizer’s website. Participants can watch live video sessions and interact with other participants both on the desktop and on mobile devices, from wherever they are.

Eventmix.live allows the organizers to easily create a landing page for the event, to intuitively configure all the necessary elements for organizing the event on their website and to sell the tickets in just a few minutes. Tickets for the events are purchased online, the entire flow being managed by the platform, without any additional requirements. Eventmix.live also handles the entire process of registering event participants and offers opportunities for interaction and networking based to their interests. At the same time, Eventmix.live integrates well with platforms such as Zoom, Meet, Skype, OBS or other live video streaming solutions.

“The changes brought by the pandemic have accelerated online consumption and also pushed event organizers either to cancel their events or to adapt quickly to the online environment. However, the technical knowledge or budgets needed to launch a virtual interactive event are not available to everyone. We want our technology to help both experienced and non-experienced event organizers who may be looking into organizing their first virtual event. We built Eventmix.live so that organizers are able to take their minds off technology challenges and focus more on the content they want to promote“, said Sergiu Biriș, CEO and Co-founder of Eventmix.

The Eventmix platform comes as an evolution and replacement of the Soundmix project. Soundmix, an app created last year by Sergiu Biriș, allowed electronic music enthusiasts to watch live performances online from the biggest electronic music festivals or their favorite DJs. The startup live streamed the 2019 Neversea festival.

“The technology developed in the past for Soundmix made it possible for organizers to live stream from multiple stages simultaneously, with tens of thousands of users interacting while watching online festivals. Through Eventmix.live we aim to extend this technology and make it available to all event organizers, regardless of their field of activity: Tech, Business or Entertainment, thus making it easier for them to adapt to the new reality imposed by the pandemic”, said Sergiu Biriș, CEO and Co-founder of Eventmix.

Eventmix.live is a concept developed by Sergiu Biriș and Andrei Dunca, entrepreneurs with a solid background in the areas of video streaming and online business. It is the third project that the two launch together. The two have built successful startups in the past, and have co-founded the Romanian video sharing platform Trilulilu, acquired by Digitap, as well as LiveRail, and online video advertising company and one of the most successful startups started by Romanian founders, founded in 2007 and acquired by Facebook in 2014.