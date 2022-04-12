New Trade Marketing Director of Coca-Cola HBC Romania

Starting March 2022, Bianca Presada took over the role of Trade Marketing Director within Coca-Cola HBC Romania, thus becoming a member of the company’s Senior Management Team.

Bianca joined Coca-Cola HBC Romania in 2015, as an intern in the marketing department and, over the years, she has worked in various positions: Trade Marketing Coordinator, Brand Marketing Coordinator Non-Carbonated Drinks, Brand Marketing Coordinator My Coke, Sparkling Shopper Marketing Manager and Portfolio Integration Manager. Together with her team, Bianca coordinated the launch of 18 new SKUs, in 6 different categories, including the introduction of the FUZETEA brand on the Romanian market, and in terms of campaigns, she was involved in carrying out successful campaigns that highlight opportunities for consumption, such as Coke Meals & Screentime, Fanta Snacking, Schweppes Mixability, as well as in campaigns that integrate passions (music, games and football).

”I have enthusiastically accepted this new professional challenge and I am convinced that together with the team of the trade marketing department we will continue to develop successful projects, adapted to the context and standards of the local market. Coca-Cola HBC Romania is the company where, during the last 7 years, I had the chance to constantly grow and I am glad that I can support with even more energy and passion the development strategy of our brands, as well as the innovation, together with our retail partners” – Bianca Presada, Trade Marketing Director, Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

“Bianca is an agile person and a key player in our team. She always brings fresh perspective to the table and manages to inspire those around her. Over the past years, she showed a very good understanding of the business and the market, working on complex projects. She is innovative, full of energy, optimistic and resourceful. Bianca is a team player and a dedicated team coach, focusing on her team’s potential. I am sure we will continue to build great projects together!” – Jovan Radosavljevic, General Manager, Coca-Cola HBC Romania.

Bianca Presada is a graduate of the Transilvania University of Brașov and she holds a master’s degree in Project Management at SNSPA Bucharest.