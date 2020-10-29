New transaction on the Land & Industrial market

Cushman & Wakefield Echinox continues to consolidate its Land & Industrial department by recruiting Ștefan Surcel and closes a new transaction with Sameday, this being the second leasing contract intermediated for the courier company in recent months.

With four years of experience in the real estate market, Ștefan Surcel joined the Cushman & Wakefield Echinox team as a consultant for the industrial and land department, offering leasing consultancy for industrial and logistics properties, facilitating the sale or purchase of land, market analysis and due diligence.

Ştefan Surcel, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox Land & Industrial Consultant: “Working with an experienced team, in this atypical context created by the pandemic, determines me to be highly motivated to overcome myself. My professional experience in the real estate area has so far focused on the residential area and the commercial sector, where I have contributed to the expansion of a pharmaceutical chain. The chance to work in the industrial area completes my knowledge in a sector that has nowadays proved to have a strategic importance for the economy.”

Shortly after joining the company, Ștefan was involved in the leasing transaction for the expansion on the local market of the courier company Sameday, which rented a space with an area of 2,100 square meters in TBM Industrial Park in Rudeni.

Andrei Brînzea, Land & Industrial Partner, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: “The real estate consulting market still offers many development opportunities. Together with Ștefan we searched for a location adapted to Sameday’s requirements regarding a relatively small warehouse area, with a very large number of parking spaces and we identified an optimal space solution, in a very advantageous location, opposite their central warehouse, with a configuration that meets exactly their requirements.”

Sameday has also recently leased a warehouse space with an area of 1,300 square meters located in Tunari, north of Bucharest, in a transaction intermediated by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.