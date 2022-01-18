New USD 432 M funding for European IT start-ups

European technology startups will be able to obtain new venture capital funding through a $ 432 million investment fund launched in London on Tuesday.

More precisely, venture capital firm Blossom Capital has raised $432m for a new fund as it looks to tap into high-growth tech firms.

The new Fund III will exclusively target early stage funding rounds with a particular focus on areas including tech, cybersecurity and fintech, the company has just announced.

Bosses have also committed a third of the new fund’s investments to crypto startups in a move they say will allow it to tap into crypto’s transition “to a mainstream asset class”.

“We’re delighted to welcome some of the world’s top endowments into Fund III. They share our conviction that early-stage capital can have outsized impact on the trajectory of a company. We believe European founders choose Blossom because of our local roots, global connections, and relentless focus on helping them scale their company from the Series A,” Managing Partner Ophelia Brown said.