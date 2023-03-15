NewLaw.ro, the first digital platform in Romania for collaboration with a team of lawyers, launched

Launched at the beginning of 2023, by a team of experienced lawyers, NewLaw.ro is the first digital platform for collaboration with a lawyer and, at the same time, one of the few digital legal entrepreneurship projects in Romania. The financial investment in the creation and launch of the NewLaw.ro platform amounted to 50,000 euros.

The NewLaw.ro platform, developed and implemented by lawyer Bogdan Ilie and his colleagues from the NDI Law team, lawyers with over 15 years of experience in advocacy and legal services, aims to streamline the client-lawyer relationship by facilitating remote collaboration

Therefore, the platform supports Romanians and not only, who need various legal services provided by lawyers regardless of location. The platform includes lawyers specialized in all types of legal services including Public Procurement, Labor Law, Family Law, Administrative Law or Fiscal Law and Criminal Business Law and is a support for the entire collaboration with them, from the exchange of offers and contracts, to the administration of documents for a trial.

“In Romania, the practice of law has strong traditionalist influences, but we believe that the time has come for a paradigm shift. The NewLaw.ro platform respects the principles of the New Law philosophy of democratizing the legal profession and aims to simplify the lawyer-client relationship using digital resources adapted to the present. The platform is a secure collaboration environment that keeps the history of interactions, documentation, versions of documents and everything that both the client and the lawyer need to know about a legal case or a process“, states Bogdan Ilie, lawyer and founder of NewLaw.

The financial investment amounted to 50,000 euros and mainly includes platform configuration costs, the implementation duration being 12 months. In its current form, the platform covers the main legal services requested, and the benefits include the guarantee of professionalism, fair costs and national coverage. Practically, through the NewLaw.ro platform, effective collaboration with specialized lawyers is possible regardless of the geographical area.

If from the clients’ point of view the main advantages are the simplification of the lawyer-client relationship and efficiency in terms of time, availability and costs, as far as the collaborating lawyers are concerned, the use of the NewLaw.ro platform represents for them an additional source of income.

Both for clients and lawyers, the use of the NewLaw.ro platform is free. Clients pay exclusively for the legal services they benefit from, and collaborating lawyers a percentage of the fee requested and paid by the Clients, which covers the active support provided by the partner lawyer team of the NewLaw.ro platform.

The platform is very easy to use and intuitive. Basically, if the client needs a lawyer in Iasi, for example, he enters the platform, briefly presents his situation, selects the service or the area of ​​expertise, the county, the city. Depending on the entered criteria, the client is assigned a specialized lawyer according to his need, in the geographical reference area. Their business relationship is then carried out through the platform, which provides transparency and optimization. So, the client is guaranteed a fair price and professional services, and the lawyer has access to an additional source of income and clients. All our collaborators go through a very rigorous onboarding process and along the way we work closely together to ensure that the legal service delivered is at a high level of professionalism, Bogdan Ilie also specified.