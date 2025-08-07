Niavis: Prevention is the new standard in choosing natural products

Products with simple ingredients, certified organic and free from additives are becoming increasingly present in the recurring shopping carts of Romanians who care about a balanced lifestyle. Niavis, one of the leading Romanian brands of natural products and superfoods, confirms this trend through consistent purchase patterns observed throughout the year.

According to Niavis representatives, active customers consistently return to organic products with clear, easy-to-understand compositions. Thus, Celtic salt, nutritional yeast flakes, cinnamon, matcha, and gluten-free organic oats were among the best-selling products in 2024.

“More and more of our customers are making recurring food choices with prevention in mind — they’re looking for natural, organically certified products with real health benefits, not just trendy ingredients. This is a clear direction toward conscious consumption, not just a passing trend,” say Niavis representatives.

Prevention on the Plate: Cleaner Alternatives to Conventional Ingredients

Weekly grocery baskets increasingly include natural alternatives to processed ingredients — for example, refined sugar is replaced with coconut sugar or agave syrup, while highly processed cereals are swapped for rolled oats or organic granola. Functional spices like ginger or turmeric are also becoming daily staples, appreciated for their benefits to digestion, immunity, and inflammation reduction.

To support more informed consumption, Niavis launched the #CulorileNaturii (Colors of Nature) initiative, highlighting the importance of conscious nutrition. The first event in this series brought together nutrition experts, consumers, and content creators in an interactive setting featuring product tastings, practical discussions, and the debunking of common food myths.

The event covered, among other topics, the confusion between “natural” and “healthy,” the misleading promises of “sugar-free” labels, and the misconception that superfoods can compensate for an unbalanced diet.

“Conscious food choices mean more than just eliminating certain ingredients. They involve understanding the source, the processing method, portion sizes, and the context in which foods are consumed. It’s also important to consciously preserve the pleasure of eating in order to maintain long-term habits that help prevent chronic illness and support a healthy body–mind balance,” emphasized nutritionist Cristiana Andrei.

About Niavis

Niavis is one of the leading Romanian producers of superfoods and certified organic foods, offering a portfolio that includes powders, seeds, dried fruits, organic teas, spices, fair-trade coconut oil, and cooking products. The Niavis range is built around three core values: simplicity, quality, and transparency.

All Niavis products are certified organic and sustainably packaged, and are available through partner retail networks and on niavis.ro – a platform dedicated to B2B clients.