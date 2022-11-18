Nine Romanian entrepreneurial companies get the Deloitte Best Managed Companies certification for managerial excellence

Nine Romanian entrepreneurial companies with a combined turnover of over 335 million euros and about 3,150 employees received the Deloitte Best Managed Companies certification for managerial excellence assessed against international best practices, at the end of the program’s first edition in Romania, organized in partnership with Banca Transilvania. Over 20 Romanian entrepreneurial companies with turnovers between 10 and 75 million euros joined this first edition of the program which gives recognition based on an international methodology analyzing four pillars – strategy, culture and engagement, innovation and resources, governance and financials.

The first local companies certified as Deloitte Best Managed Companies are AROBS Transilvania (active in the IT industry, established in 1998, with 638 employees in 2021), Celco (active in the construction industry, established in 1973, with 281 employees in 2021), Daw Bența (active in the construction industry, established in 2001, with 345 employees in 2021), Fortech (active in the IT industry, established in 2003, with over 850 employees in 2021), Interagroaliment (active in the food industry, established in 1994, with 67 employees in 2021), Libris (active in the book selling industry, established in 1991, with 110 employees in 2021), Lidas (active in the food industry, established in 1993, with 376 employees in 2021), RDF (active in agriculture, established in 1995, with 48 de employees in 2021), and Romstyl Impex (active in the transportation industry, established in 1995, with 420 employees in 2021).

Companies selected after filling in the submission forms took part in workshops facilitated by Deloitte and Banca Transilvania professionals, which allowed founders and owners and their management teams to analyze their business in terms of strategy and operations according to the Deloitte international methodology. Over 80 representatives of the companies’ managerial teams and over 30 facilitators from Deloitte Romania and Banca Transilvania were involved in the 21 workshops, amounting to almost 400 hours throughout more than six months of program.

At the end of this stage, the members of the independent jury, Cristian Popa, Member of the Board, National Bank of Romania, Radu Hanga, Chairman of the Board, Bucharest Stock Exchange, Cristian Nacu, Senior Country Officer, International Finance Corporation, and Nicolae Istudor, Rector and Member of the Board of the Bucharest University of Economic Studies, analyzed the participant companies and selected the ones whose organizational and managerial practices align to the Best Managed Companies standard.

“Considering that Romanian companies compete «shoulder to shoulder» with international companies both on the local market and abroad, we are glad to offer to Romanian entrepreneurs a program which facilitates their access to international best practices. Best Managed Companies is not a comparison between the entrepreneurs, but an intense analysis process involving the business’ founders and managerial teams, conducted according to the Deloitte international methodology, and the outcome is a certification validating their alignment to internationally relevant best practices. The program encourages recurring participation, for companies that received the certification – which they can validate every year – as well as for the ones that didn’t, which can work on the areas of improvement identified during the workshops and eventually obtain the recognition the following years, as demonstrated by the almost 30-year experience of the program in almost 50 countries. I congratulate all the companies that participated in this first edition in Romania for their commitment to self-analysis and development, and I express my gratitude to our partners from Banca Transilvania, who answered promptly to our proposal to join the program, as well as to the entire Deloitte team which was an essential part to the success of this project,” stated Andrei Burz-Pînzaru, Partner, Deloitte, and Leader of the Deloitte Private Program in Romania.

Best Managed Companies is organized under the Deloitte Private umbrella, the program dedicated to serving private companies of all sizes including local entrepreneurs, SMEs, start-ups and family businesses.

At a global level, Deloitte has been organizing the Best Managed Companies program since 1993, in 48 countries on all continents.