NIRO Investment Group appoints new Head of Hospitality & Development

Niro Investment Group, a business group in Romania specialized in investments and real estate asset management, has strengthened its management team as part of its new business strategy, appointing Christophe Chamboncel as Head of Hospitality & Development.

In this newly created role, Christophe Chamboncel will lead the company’s Development and Hospitality Operations teams across its portfolio. He will provide support and sector expertise in the cross fertilization of business opportunities and guidance on risks to the business, both existing and new opportunities.

“I am delighted to join the NIRO Investment Group, a company that is increasingly expanding its footprint on the hospitality market through bold and large-scale projects. We share the same vision regarding the enormous potential in the development and assets management and in the business hotels investments. Through the expertise gained in my previous activity in the hospitality industry I am looking forward to contributing to the development of current projects and the capitalization of future business opportunities“, said Christophe Chamboncel, Head of Hospitality & Development, NIRO Investment Group.

Christophe Chamboncel has more than 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on Operations & Development efforts and growing brands across Africa and Eastern Europe. Prior to joining NIRO Investment Group, he served as Vice-President Operations Management for Southeastern Europe within Accor Group. During this time, Christophe Chamboncel was responsible for all Operations in Romania and in the SEE and led above 50 hotels for operations excellence & profitability in key areas such as Service, Engagement, Revenue growth, Development, Preopening, and relations with business partners & hotel owners’ expectations within both managed and franchise operations mode.

With almost 30 years of experience in real estate investment, development and management, NIRO Investment Group owns a portfolio of projects covering 500,000 square meters built and a total investment amounting to over EUR 400 million. Among the projects developed and managed by the Group are the largest commercial hub in Southeast Europe – Dragonul Roșu, office buildings, residential projects and hotels.

Niro Investment Group has invested in several major hospitality projects in the past few years, such as the reopening of Grand Hotel du Boulevard, one of the oldest buildings in Bucharest, and the opening of the first Swissôtel in Romania, part of the Accor Group, worldwide hotel operator, projects with a total investment worth EUR 85 million.

The first project involves the transformation of an emblematic historical building of Bucharest, Grand Hotel du Boulevard, into a luxury hotel and its affiliation to the exclusive hotel chain Corinthia. The project is in an advanced stage of execution, with the opening scheduled for December 2022.

Swissôtel Bucharest is a greenfield luxury business hotel project developed on Expozitiei Boulevard. An 85 m tall building, this is expected to be the tallest hotel in Romania, with more than 30,000 sqm total built area, 224 rooms and suites, 207parking lots out of which 193 in the underground parking, featuring 2 dining venues including a roof-top restaurant with spectacular retractable roof. The hotel will boast the largest hotel conference hall of 546m2 with 455 persons capacity and 5 separate meeting rooms, a demi-Olympic sized swimming pool, sport facilities and a luxury spa center with panoramic views. The hotel is scheduled to open in the fourth quarter of 2023.