NNCare group health insurance, an integrated solution for employee healthcare, launched in Romania

MedLife private healthcare provider rounds out its portfolio of healthcare solutions offered to corporate clients with NNCare group health insurance developed by NN Asigurări de Viață as part of the strategic healthcare partnership with NN this year. Thus, MedLife now offers companies and their employees an integrated package of health protection solutions, both through medical subscriptions as well as through NNCare group health insurance.

NNCare is intended for companies with at least 20 employees, for both existing MedLife medical plan members and for clients who plan to offer this benefit to their employees and their families as part of their extra benefits package. So, in addition to the benefits included in the MedLife medical membership, NNCare insurance provides protection and financial support in unexpected situations that require hospitalization or surgery, treatment, tests and ambulatory or emergency consultations.

“NNCare group health insurance is an important step towards helping to improve patients’ quality of life, responding in real time to their needs and being a reliable partner for companies in Romania. Thus, we offer access to healthcare in our nationwide network of medical facilities, covered by integrated subscription and insurance options. NNCare insurance complements our corporate services portfolio, which we have developed at an accelerated pace this year to offer employers and their teams comprehensive health solutions, from wellness, prevention and diagnosis to treatment and hospitalization in case of unexpected situations“, says Mirela Dogaru, Commercial Director MedLife Group.

NNCare insurance can be added to MedLife medical subscriptions and is modular, and customizable depending on the type of medical services included and the level of protection chosen. The insurance covers expenses up to 250,000 lei per year, depending on the health issue, and is differentiated by its critical illness benefits and second medical opinion service, which provides access to over 500 doctors in 90 renowned medical centres abroad.

“People’s health has become an increasingly important concern for employers in recent years, reflected in numerous initiatives supporting teams to adopt a healthy lifestyle and take care of what matters the most. NNCare comes to complement this concern, providing employees with the peace of mind that they are able to seek treatment without money being an issue whenever a health issue arises, and providing companies with a solution that contributes to their staff attraction and retention strategy“, says Gabriela Lupaș-Țicu, Chief Marketing & Operations Officer at NN.

NNCare insurance can be granted as an extra salary benefit to employees aged between 16 and 65 and their families, including children as young as 3 months old, providing access to medical services in MedLife clinics and hospitals.