The government will approve, on Thursday, the granting of state aid of almost 100 million euros to the factory built by Nokian Tires in Oradea, announced Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu.
The tire factory, representing an investment of 625 million euros, will provide 550 jobs, the Prime Minister mentioned, at the beginning of the Government meeting.
“The most important project today is the support, through a state aid of almost 100 million euros, of the factory built by Nokian Tires in Oradea. I was there with my colleagues and saw an ultra-modern tire factory, with state-of-the-art technology, an investment of over 625 million euros, which will provide 550 jobs. It is the successful model in which the government supports a large private investment, which generates a multiplier effect in the economy, at the regional and local level. It is a major step in the reindustrialization program of the country and we want to multiply the example from Oradea in all the counties of Romania“, stated PM Marcel Ciolacu.
According to the agenda of the government meeting, the Executive will approve, by decision, the granting of an ad hoc regional state aid to Nokian Tires Europe Operations SRL.
“The ad hoc regional state aid will be granted in the form of a grant in the nominal amount of approximately 495,239,202 lei. The ad hoc regional state aid was notified to the European Commission on February 21, 2024. Based on the notification sent by the Ministry of Finance, the European Commission issued the decision authorizing the ad hoc regional state aid C (2024) 5876 final of 13.08 .2024″, the explanatory note states.
