“The most important project today is the support, through a state aid of almost 100 million euros, of the factory built by Nokian Tires in Oradea.

I was there with my colleagues and saw an ultra-modern tire factory, with state-of-the-art technology, an investment of over 625 million euros, which will provide 550 jobs.

It is the successful model in which the government supports a large private investment, which generates a multiplier effect in the economy, at the regional and local level.