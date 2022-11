Nooka Space start-up brings innovation to airport terminals by introducing the concept of flex office booths on demand

Nooka Space, the company who designed the first smart proximity office network in the world, back in 2020, introduces the concept of flex office on demand in airport waiting areas, to provide passengers with private spaces to work or relax, while waiting for their flight. As such, Nooka Space launches Nooka Air, a smart office booth designed to offer better airport experience during the waiting hours in terminals.

Sandu Băbășan, CO Founder Nooka Space said: „In recent years we noticed profound changes in the way we travel, work, socialize, and engage with external environments. Like many other industries across the world, airports are still facing the effects of the pandemic and need to put more emphasis on passengers’ experience, safety, and wellbeing. As such, the waiting area experience is crucial to customer satisfaction. The lack of private spaces to work or relax in many international airports led us to the idea of creating Nooka Air, a high-tech office booth that can be booked and used as a private space to work, concentrate, or relax while waiting for the flight.”

The digitalized Nooka Air office booths are IoT integrated, providing smart access to the space and its features directly from a mobile app. Nooka Space offers fully equipped, Wi-Fi connected, pay-as-you-go office pods to better airport experience and work while traveling. With their sound proofing technology and ergonomic furniture, Nooka Air booths are designed to boost users focus and wellbeing and improve productivity on the go, without being distracted by the noise and bustle of the airport.

The company aims to develop an extensive network of smart offices in airports where there is a growing demand for flex work spaces. The types of offices developed by Noooa Space so far are suitable for both indoor and outdoor spaces and can be located anywhere, from residential areas and public spaces to shopping centres, railway stations, and airports.

Nooka Space has the mission to create a global network of smart proximity offices and to grow a community of users, contributing to the sustainable development of the smart cities. Nooka Space has offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Romania, Ireland, Switzerland, Italy and France.