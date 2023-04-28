Nordis Group announces EUR 47 M investments in the next 8 months for the Nordis Mamaia complex

Nordis Group, a developer of 5-star hotel and residential complexes, is investing over 47 million Euros in the 5-star Nordis Mamaia complex by the end of the year.

These investments are aimed at stage 1, where the following will be carried out: the landscaping, the finishing of buildings 3 and 4, the complete furnishing of the hotel and the preparation of the opening of a series of facilities, open all year round: a restaurant, a shopping gallery and the completion of the largest SPA on the coast, developed on 3200 sq.m.

In stage 2, currently under construction, an investment of 24.2 million Euros is estimated until the end of the year. Additionally, the construction of the 1200-place parking lot is being prepared, an investment of approximately 12.4 million Euros.

Built on an area of ​​over 43,000 square meters, located between the sea and the lake, just 50 meters from the beach, Nordis Mamaia includes residential buildings and the most impressive hotel on the coast, which is to be inaugurated in the second part of the year 2023.The landscaping of the area contributes to the general perception of the ensemble, but also of the proximity area on Strada Brizei No. 1, in the north of the Mamaia resort. Being an extremely important component for the developer Nordis Group, the development of the green areas in stage 1, currently under construction, involves an investment of over 500,000 Euros.

One of the priorities is the completion of the wellness center, an investment of over 2.2 million Euros. The SPA area will be available to all the owners of the residential complex and to the tourists of the Nordis Mamaia hotel, representing an ideal space for relaxation, which includes a vitality pool, a salt water pool, a children’s pool and a sauna, hammam and private SPA area.

The hotel buildings are fully completed, and will be fully furnished in the next 2 months. The furnishing investment mounts to over EUR 8 million.