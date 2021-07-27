Nordis Group develops new premium residential estate worth EUR 15 M in Bucharest

Nordis Group, a real estate developer specialized in the construction of luxury real estate, reveals a new exclusive estate to be developed in Bucharest. The value of the project is 15 million euros and is located in the heart of the business area in the north of the Capital.

Nordis View is a premium residential estate and is the second exclusive project prepared by Nordis Group in Bucharest, after Nordis Primaverii Boutique. Nordis View has an area of ​​approximately 9,000 square meters and will consist of 51 residential apartments, fitness room, commercial premises, parking lots and storage rooms. The housing estate benefits from modern and clean surroundings, being located in an area with fully new infrastructure, recently rebuilt.

Nordis View is located on Fabrica de Glucoza Road, close to the junction with Barbu Vacarescu, just a 10-minute walk from Promenada Mall and 12 minutes from Aurel Vlaicu Subway Station. The construction has started, the deadline being December 2022. Residents will have access to concierge services, restaurant and fitness room.

“The essence of all our projects is to provide customers with services at the highest level, for all needs and requirements. Through this project we continue our strategy to bring exclusive real estate on the Bucharest market, with special architecture, executed to quality standards that leave no room for compromise. Nordis View offers the unique experience of living in a modern residential estate, located in a select area of ​​Bucharest, where customers will benefit from the highest standards of hotel services directly at home, benefiting from the Nordis Members Club card. We manage to achieve this goal together with extremely dedicated people and with the highest level of training”, Emanuel Postoaca, founder of Nordis Group, said.