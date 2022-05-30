Nordis Group kicks off construction works at Nordis Brasov hotel and residential complex

Real estate developer of premium hotel and residential complexes Nordis Group started construction works at the Nordis Brasov 5 ***** complex, with an estimated investment of 26.4 million Euros and a delivery deadline for the end of 2023.

The Nordis Brasov complex is developed on a 13,000 sqm landplot and will consist of five low-height independent buildings, which will have 158 hotel rooms and 43 residential apartments.

“We are glad that this ambitious project, which will raise the standards of luxury and comfort to the international level in the most visited mountain city in Romania, is starting to take shape. We set out to bring to Brasov and Sinaia the same exclusive concept from Nordis Mamaia to offer tourists premium services, both by the seaside and at the mountains. We chose a terrain that will offer an extraordinary view, with a high degree of inclination, and such a difficult terrain required analysis, geotechnical studies and special, long-term design. We chose to work on the design, shore support and execution of special foundations with Saidel Engineering and Zublin Romania, leaders on the Romanian market. At the same time, we notice a high degree of interest from our investors, having at this time signed about 50% of the hotel rooms in pre-contractual phase, most with payment in stages of execution, which can only make us happy and confirm that the market validated the Nordis Brasov project. We estimate that the occupancy rate of the hotel will be excellent, especially since the project is located 15 minutes from Brasov Airport, which will be open until the end of 2022“, said Emanuel Postoaca, Founder of Nordis Group.

“We want to create a completely exclusive experience, that’s why we’ve dedicated time and attention to finalise the concept and design details of the Nordis Brasov project. Each element is designed to meet the highest standards in hospitality. In this regard, we consulted with Horwath HTL, a global leader in hotel evaluation and consulting, who offered us extremely useful recommendations regarding the operation of the Nordis Brasov hotel. According to Horwath HTL, the hotel area of ​​the Nordis Brasov complex will have an estimated market value of over 40 million Euros, after the opening at the end of 2023“, mentioned Daniel Penciuc, Partner, Nordis Group.

The project benefits from the highest quality finishes and premium services such as: infinity pool, 900sqm spa, fitness room, cinema room, library, 3 conference rooms, traditional and fine-dining restaurants, running track and EV charging station, valet parking, cleaning and room service.

Nordis Brasov offers interested investors the opportunity to buy a hotel room with a guaranteed yield of 7% per year, as in other similar Nordis projects in Mamaia or Sinaia.

Purchase prices (without VAT) for hotel units start from 91,000 Euro for a studio and reach 240,100 Euro for two rooms and 480,100 Euro for three rooms.

Nordis Group, through its Nordis Hotels division, will be fully responsible for the operation of the hotel for investors, with the benefit of a secure and profitable long-term investment.

Moreover, each owner has the benefit of a 7-day vacation each year in the unit he owns, enjoying the comfort and quality offered by a 5-star hotel.

As for the residential area, the price for a two-bedroom apartment starts at 273,000 Euros. The cost of a three-room apartment starts from 321,000 Euros, and for four-rooms – from 595,000 Euros.

Just four minutes by car from Piata Sfatului square and eight minutes from Poiana Brasov, Nordis Brasov offers a spectacular panoramic view of the metropolitan area of Brasov, creating the perfect balance between a quiet lifestyle, close to nature, and all the benefits of the metropolitan area of ​​Brasov.