Norofert officially launches its factory in Brazil

Norofert, a producer of organic agricultural inputs and biotechnology provider for agriculture in Romania, announces the official launch of the fertilizer production line Norofert Brasil LTDA in Chapecó, Brazil. The project to enter the Brazilian market began in August 2023, and the company Norofert Brasil LTDA was established in 2024 in partnership with the Engenutri Group, with equal participation alongside Norofert S.A. The construction of the production line took approximately one year, with a total investment of half a million euros, equally financed by both partners.

The new production facility, with a capacity of 15,000 liters per day, represents an important step in the international expansion of Norofert’s business model. It was built following the same technological concept implemented in South Dakota, USA. The production line will use bacteria produced in the research laboratory from Filipeștii de Pădure, Romania, which serves as the company’s center of excellence for agricultural biotechnology and the core of its research activities.

Vlad Popescu, President of the Board, Norofert: “We want Norofert to become an ambassador of Romanian innovation in international agriculture, in partnership with the capital market. For the Romanian companies that invest and grow, especially during challenging times, the investments provide the opportunity to accelerate development and strengthen competitive advantages. The official launch of Norofert’s production line in Brazil marks a major achievement for a Romanian company in one of the largest and most dynamic agricultural markets in the world. It demonstrates our ability to adapt and scale business models across different economic and geographic contexts. Brazil offers vast opportunities, with over 96 million hectares of arable land and a growing demand for microorganism-based products and innovative plant nutrition solutions.”

Under the Norofert brand, 16 products have been approved in the first stage, tailored to local crops such as corn, soy, wheat, sugarcane, and coffee.

Over the next three years, the two production units in Brazil and the United States are expected to generate up to 40% of the consolidated turnover.