Notino makes new investments in the Romanian distribution center

Notino online retailer of perfumes and cosmetics has made new investments in the development of logistics capabilities. The company is in a continuous process of improving the logistics center of 7,000 square metres, located in Bucharest, the investment amounting to around 3 million euros.

Last year, Notino decided to open a distribution centre in Romania, to offer to their customers services of the highest quality and a faster delivery. The decision was accelerated furthermore by the COVID19 pandemic, when transport and movement in the European Union have been hampered, creating an unprecedented situation. Romania is the fourth largest country in terms of sales after the Czech Republic and Poland. Notino achieved an annual turnover of 563 million euros (2,7 billion lei) in 2020, Romania’s share in the total turnover is 8%.

The purpose of the new distribution center in Bucharest is to manage the deliveries to no only Romania, but Greece and Bulgaria as well. Which will bring Notino closer to customers from more distant countries, an important expansion of the company on foreign markets. In the future, Notino plans to open more distribution centers abroad to be able to offer same services, elsewhere.

The largest investments were made in IT, racking systems and conveyors. In 2021, Notino invested into a semi-automated racking system, that increased the storage capacity, preparing them for the upcoming Christmas season. The delivery speed has increased, offering even next day delivery, because they reduced the time of preparation of the order from the moment of placement to the moment of delivery to the courier. In the future they plan to invest more in the automation of packaging and picking.

The capacity of the warehouse allows Notino to further expand its product offering, which is currently 55,000 types of products, from make-up to home scents.

At the distribution center works around 130 employees, but during the Christmas season the number goes up to 200 of employees due to the big number of packages, as fast delivery is one if the main pillars and part of Notino strategy and services that offers to the customers.