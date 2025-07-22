Nova Launches Romania’s Largest Battery Storage Project

Nova Power & Gas, a Romanian energy company and part of the E-INFRA group, announces the launch of the largest battery energy storage project in Romania. The facility, which will be built in Florești, Cluj County, will have a capacity of 200 MW / 400 MWh and is expected to become operational by the end of 2025. Once completed, this investment will double Romania’s current total energy storage capacity, directly contributing to the stability of the national grid and the efficient integration of renewable energy sources.

Nova also notes that it already has 240 MWh of operational storage capacity. At the same time, the company is investing in electricity generation facilities, both in renewable power plants and gas-fired power plants.

In parallel, Nova is a major supplier of electricity and natural gas, delivering over 4.6 TWh of energy and gas in 2024 and recording a turnover of nearly 3 billion lei.

“In addition to this project, Nova Power & Gas is continuing to invest in energy infrastructure and is announcing the start of construction on a 150 MW gas-fired power plant in Câmpia Turzii, with the first stage scheduled for commissioning in December 2026.

Our plans through 2028 also include the development of a new 200 MW gas-fired power plant and additional energy storage facilities totaling 600 MW / 1,200 MWh,” said Septimiu Costea, CTO of Nova Power & Gas.