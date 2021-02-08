Novartis Group has new Country President in Romania

Novartis Group in Romania today announced that Thodoris Dimopoulos has been appointed Country President. Thodoris Dimopoulos is currently Sandoz Country Head Romania and Head Sub-Cluster East. He takes over the role, on top of his current responsibilities, as of the 1st of February 2021. In the Country President role, he will work closely with the other Division Heads (Pharmaceuticals, Oncology, Sandoz) to build Novartis’ reputation externally, whilst divisional independence will continue.

With experience across geographical areas and cultural settings, Thodoris joined Novartis Pharma in Greece in 1998, where he held various positions of increasing responsibility in Sales and Marketing. In 2012, he took over as Head of Novartis Vaccines. In 2015, he was appointed Country Head of Sandoz in Greece and in 2017, he assumed the role Head of Sandoz Egypt and North East Africa cluster. He has been serving in his current role as Country Head Sandoz Romania and Head sub cluster East since December 2019.

Thodoris is a Greek citizen and a Chemistry graduate from the University of Patras.

„In the very complex environment that we operate in, engaging appropriately and consistently with our external stakeholders is an integrant part of our business. I am excited to take over this position and I deeply believe in our commitment to serving the Romanian patients in need while living Novartis values and behaviors, and I am confident that my new role will serve our purpose.” declared Thodoris Dimopoulos.

Thodoris Dimopoulos succeeds Eugen Grecu, Novartis Romania President and Oncology General Manager in his capacity as Novartis Romania President.