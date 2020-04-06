Novartis supports with around 480.000 USD Romanian healthcare system to fight against COVID-19 pandemic

In the context of the global spread of COVID-19, Novartis Group in Romania (Novartis Pharma , Novartis Oncology divisions and Sandoz) announces that they will support with around 380.000 USD (1.700.000 RON) the National Society of Red Cross from Romania, to contribute to creating an emergency fund for protection equipment, materials, goods, and other medical equipment, which are critical at this stage for the safety of the Romanian medical staff and for treating COVID-19 patients.

This contribution is part of a set of programs that Novartis has put in place as response to COVID-19 pandemic and is financed from the Novartis COVID-19 Response Fund.

The allocation of the resources from the central emergency fund to hospitals in need will be coordinated by Romanian health authorities. The Romanian Red Cross is a member of the International Movement of Red Cross and Red Crescent and operates as a humanitarian aid organization, auxiliary to the public authorities.

In addition to the sponsorship made to National Society of Red Cross Romania, Novartis Group in Romania supports with a total amount of 50.000 USD (220.000 RON) the urgent COVID-19 related needs, expressed by five hospitals in: Bucharest, Cluj Napoca, Iasi, Ploiesti and Targu Mures, to acquire protection equipment, materials, goods, and other medical devices.

„We thank Novartis Group in Romania for this important proof of solidarity. We are glad to see that, in difficult times, our partners show unity, involvement and most importantly, humanity. Only together we can defeat this virus!”, said Ioan Silviu Lefter, General Director The Romanian Red Cross.

Novartis Group in Romania donates 100.000 dozes of azithromycin 250 mg produced by Sandoz, a division of Novartis group, to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases – Prof. Dr. Matei Balş in Bucharest, and to the national network of hospitals designated as frontline fight against COVID-19 to support the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Azithromycin is a medicine recommended by World Health Organization and is part of some therapeutic combinations efficiently used for COVID-19 treatment, in other countries. Azithromycin donation is possible thanks to the Sandoz Targu Mures production unit, where this medicine is manufactured for 60 countries in Europe, North America and other countries.

The support is financed from Novartis COVID-19 Response Fund, which globally provides grants to support public health initiatives designed to help communities manage the challenges posed by the pandemic.

”I am glad that, together with Mr. Alexandru Rafila, we managed to obtain by donation this quantity of essential medicines in the hospitals of infectious diseases and in other medical units which treat patients with COVID-19.

We are currently facing a continuous and growing need for resources for the adequate treatment of patients hospitalized with COVID-19. We appreciate the gesture and mobilization of the Novartis / Sandoz group to support through this donation, the treatment of 5000 patients with chronic diseases associated with COVID-19, which require azithromycin in therapeutic combinations that have already resulted”, said Professor Dr. Adrian Streinu-Cercel, the director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Matei Balș.

„We are continuing our strong commitment to support the Romanian healthcare system, authorities and patients in our country. Now, we are joining in and providing additional support to help the Romanian state authorities address the urgent and essential needs to protect the safety of the medical staff in Romania and to help treating patients”, said Eugen Grecu, Country President Novartis Group in Romania.

Novartis Group’s support is part of the set of measures the company has put in place to protect the health and safety of patients, of healthcare professionals and its associates, while delivering its medicines to patients without disruption. Some of these measures imply that most of company’s employees are working from home, at least until May 1st, 2020. In the meantime, the Sandoz Targu Mures production unit is working 24/7 to ensure the needed quantities of drugs. The initiative in Romania is part of a broad set of programs Novartis has put in place, at global level, in response to COVID-19 pandemic, like protecting and supporting our associates and patients, drug discovery collaboration efforts, support of clinical trials for existing Novartis medicines, and Sandoz’ commitment to maintaining stable prices on a basket of essential medicines that may help in the treatment of COVID-19.