Nuclearelectrica Signs Deal for Cernavodă Reactors 3 and 4

The Ministry of Energy announces that in Baku, on the occasion of COP 29, the contract for reactors 3 and 4 at Cernavoda was signed between Nuclearelectrica and the consortium of the companies Flour, Sargent & Lundy (USA), Atkins Realis (CANDU – Canada) and Ansaldo (Italy). Sebastian Burduja, the Minister of Energy, states that it is the most important project for the Romanian energy sector in recent decades.

“It is the most important project for the Romanian energy sector in recent decades. We have the strongest international partners by our side to complete it by 2031-2032. (…) The project figures are impressive. The two new reactors will mean an additional installed capacity of over 1400MW at Cernavoda, an increase in annual energy production in Romania by over 11 million MWh, for at least 30 years of operation, over 19,000 well-paid jobs and the avoidance of at least 10 million tons of CO2 emissions each year. Based on the estimated production, Units 3 and 4 will be able to cover the equivalent of today’s annual consumption for over 7 million households in Romania”, declared the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja.

Once completed in 7-8 years, nuclear energy will provide over 30% of Romania’s national energy demand, ensuring competitive energy prices regionally and reducing bills for consumers. The historic agreement underscores Romania’s ability to revive strategic projects conceived decades ago, said the minister.

The EPCM contract was signed between EnergoNuclear, fully owned by Nuclearelectrica, and the joint venture FCSA, including Fluor B.V., Fluor Energy Transition Inc., AtkinsRéalis, Ansaldo Nucleare S.p.A., S&L Engineers Ltd., and Sargent & Lundy Energie S.R.L. The contract includes two phases: Limited Notice to Proceed (LNTP) and Final Notice to Proceed (FNTP).

Under LNTP, services such as design, project management, engineering, and procurement assistance will prepare the reactors for commercial operation. Following feasibility reassessment, the final investment decision will enable construction to begin. Units 3 and 4, using CANDU technology, will contribute 66% of Romania’s clean energy supply, playing a key role in decarbonization, stated Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghiță.

The project will indirectly generate 19,000 jobs, account for 33% of national energy production through nuclear energy, and reduce CO2 emissions by 20 million tons annually once all four units are operational. Additionally, it will bolster Romania’s supply chain and stimulate related industries, the ministry emphasized.