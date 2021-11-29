Número Uno to use P3 Bucharest A1 as their logistical hub for the CEE region

P3 Logistic Parks announced the consolidation of its partnership with the local subsidiary of the international group Número Uno by signing a long-term lease agreement for the 3,000 square meters of logistics and office space that the tenant occupies within P3 Bucharest A1.

Sînziana Pardhan, Managing Director for P3 in Romania, said: “We are happy to extend the partnership we have been developing with Número Uno, a young player in the local market, but with fast growth prospects and solid plans for the future that target not only Romania but also several other countries in the region. Moreover, we are optimistic about the future evolution of the fashion retail segment and confident that our partner will further develop their operations and soon become one of the strongest brands in the overstock business. We truly appreciate the trust they have invested upon us and we would like to reassure them that our P3 team will remain as close and attentive to their needs as before, with an open and professional approach as to always try to understand and fulfill their business needs.”

Grupo Número Uno, the largest multi-brand franchisor in the Canary Islands, Spain, and exclusive distributor in Romania for the most important Spanish fashion brands, officially announced their local presence one year ago, during the month of October, and have been a member of the P3 community ever since. In just one year since kicking off their local operations, the company has opened and currently manages 12 stores, 7 of which are in Bucharest plus local units in Campina, Targoviste, Pitesti, Sibiu and Baia Mare, soon to be followed by Constanta, Tulcea, Timisoara and Suceava. Likewise, the company is getting ready to enter the Hungarian and Bulgarian markets in the coming months, using P3 as their logistical hub for Central and Eastern Europe.

Jeff Medeiros, International Expansion Manager of the Spanish distributor, said in his turn: “We are excited to continue our collaboration with P3 and build on this relationship that has grown and evolved over the past year, and which we see as a benchmark of what we believe the ideal relationship between tenants and landlords should look like. I am glad to say that we have found professionalism, dedication and a very friendly and open attitude with all the team members I liaised with. The close and authentic relationship we managed to build right from the beginning, the strategic positioning of P3 Bucharest A1 and the quality of the warehouse itself, together with the facilities offered by the park are the main reasons that lead to our decision to extend our lease and continue our operations here, in the park at Km 13 at A1 motorway. As a positive example I must mention they enthusiastically supported our proposal to install picnic benches and plant trees in the lawn before our warehouse: now our whole staff can happily enjoy their lunch and coffee breaks all year long outside on sunny days. That’s why we truly recommend P3 as both landlord and business partner to every company looking for a hub for their distribution and storage activities. Look no further!”.