Nusco brings the concept of a mini urban forest to Nusco City

Nusco, a local real estate player, is integrating the concept of a mini urban forest into the urban regeneration project Nusco City, over an area of 20,000 square meters, with more than 1,000 trees and green spaces. The urban forest will begin to take shape as early as the current development stage of the project, namely phase two.

The second phase of the Nusco City project includes seven buildings with a total of 828 apartments and 1,033 underground parking spaces (featuring double studios, two-, three-, and four-room apartments, as well as exclusive duplexes), and will cover an area of 23,662 square meters. The first three buildings of this phase are scheduled to be delivered this year, while the remaining four buildings – which are currently under development – are expected to be completed in the first half of 2026.

The total investment for this project’s second phase exceeds 130 million euros. The first stage of phase two, currently being delivered, includes the first three buildings with 340 units and 447 parking spaces.

The last four buildings in phase two of Nusco City will bring 488 new apartments and 586 parking spaces. Within this phase, the urban forest concept covers more than 20,000 square meters of the total area and will also serve the first phase of the project. In fact, this concept is part of the entire Nusco City masterplan and will continue to be developed in all future phases of the largest mixed-use urban regeneration project in Bucharest.

The mini urban forest in the second phase of Nusco City includes over 1,000 trees and green areas specially adapted to this eco-friendly concept. The concept of “tiny forests” or urban “micro-forests” was incorporated into the plant compositions of the residential complex, as it perfectly fits the need for rapid, sustainable, and resilient urban greening. There is a growing necessity to restore the ecosystem qualities affected by development construction sites.

This concept was initiated and popularized by Japanese ecologist Akira Miyawaki. He developed a rapid and efficient reforestation method known as the Miyawaki Method, which involves planting a wide variety of native species in a small area to create a forest that mimics a natural ecosystem, with high tree density. Miyawaki demonstrated that this type of forest can grow significantly faster than forests planted using traditional methods.

“With every stage we develop in Nusco City, our excitement grows proportionally, and with every partnership, we get closer to realizing our vision for this project — which has already become a destination in itself, a standalone address and a landmark of the Capital. We couldn’t be prouder of the involvement of the University of Agronomic Sciences and the Faculty of Horticulture, specifically the Department of Landscape Architecture, Biodiversity and Ornamental Horticulture, in this spectacular urban forest concept that will enhance the project in every way,” stated Michele Nusco – CEO of Nusco.

Spanning an area of 23 hectares, on the site of the former Pipera industrial platform, Nusco City will accommodate over 4,000 apartments, parks, tiny forests, green areas, and infrastructure — which will cover approximately 40% of the entire project surface — alongside educational institutions, a hospital, hotel, dedicated commercial areas, and office zones.

“We were thrilled to be part of this project alongside the real estate developer Nusco. The project was undoubtedly a challenge, but it managed to fulfill the developer’s vision — an icon of Bucharest, a city within a city, where the concept of Tiny Forests was successfully adapted and implemented in the development of the Nusco City residential complex,” said Associate Professor Dr. Elisabeta Dobrescu, Project Lead for Nusco.