Nuvias Group Invests in Eastern Europe by acquiring Romanian Netsafe

The Nuvias Group, the European high value distributor is bolstering its investment in Eastern Europe through the acquisition of Netsafe, a specialist, value-add cyber security and networking distributor group covering South-Eastern Europe.

The Romanian company NetSafe was taken over entirely by the Nuvias Group from the entrepreneur Doru Manea, who maintains his position as CEO.

Netsafe brings over 15 years of experience, with strong vendor relationships that complement and extend Nuvias’ existing portfolio of technology solutions and services, widening its coverage across Romania, Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia and Bulgaria.

“Nuvias sees significant promise and opportunity in the Eastern European market. With Netsafe we have a platform for considerable growth in this region. We have a very strong match in our philosophy and approach to specialist value-added distribution, making for a solid base for accelerated growth”, commented Simon England, CEO of the Nuvias Group.

Canalys forecasts the Central and Eastern European IT infrastructure and cybersecurity market to grow at a rate of over 7% in 2022, with a potential $4B opportunity.

Doru Manea, CEO of Netsafe commented: “We are excited about our next chapter as part of the Nuvias Group. By leveraging Nuvias’ scale and resources we can deliver added value to our partners and customers. This is a great recognition of our success and opens a new chapter to further development, with a wealth of new opportunities in an expanding market.”

Netsafe will continue to operate under its existing brand, as a Nuvias Group company.