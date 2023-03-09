Octavic and Modex join forces to simplify smart factory ESG reporting with blockchain technology

Octavic, a software company providing digitalization services for factories and Modex, a player in the enterprise blockchain space, are engaging in a technology partnership to enhance data integrity in Industry 5.0.

The goal of this collaboration is to enhance data protection, supply chain tracking, and identity management practices, by integrating blockchain functionalities into existing smart factory software solutions. The two companies’ first joint project will target the integration of blockchain technology into energy monitoring processes in order to bring data immutability features to companies’ non-financial reporting practices, thus enhancing the transparency, trust, and auditability of this crucial data, as well as improving regulatory compliance and audit trails in the context of new corporate sustainability reporting rules adopted at the EU level.

“We are hoping to see more sustainable factories, due to this partnership. This new technology makes it much easier for manufacturing managers to reach their green goals, since regulatory and compliance aspects related to ESG data reporting can now present themselves as strong contenders for Modex’s technology. Our Manufacturing Operations Management digital system is able to bridge the gap between these two sides, especially in applications related to energy consumption monitoring and reporting. As of this moment, we are looking to be a more rounded-off provider of digitalization solutions for factories and address a wider range of compliance needs,” notes Paul Harfaș, cofounder of Octavic.

Modex Ledger DB, an innovative data management and traceability solution, will support Octavic’s factory digitalization processes by enabling blockchain-powered capabilities that will address data management challenges in industrial manufacturing, with features that include real-time data protection, secure sharing, data reconstruction, immutability, and smart contracts.

“Our partnership with Octavic represents a great opportunity to drive innovation in manufacturing processes, as well as transform the way different industries approach and use blockchain technology. Our goal is not only to target pain points in industrial digitalization but also to show blockchain’s real benefits in smart factory environments,” said George Darie, Chief Business Officer at Modex.

Modex’s solution also helps improve identity management practices by setting new standards for user authentication through verified credentials and strict permission policies, resulting in secure, traceable, and verifiable information.

Modex Ledger DB improves system efficiency through streamlined interactions between different production levels, as well as interoperability, by creating a secure, non-invasive data ecosystem that allows databases to connect or share information without compromising on security.

In the corporate sustainability reporting process, Modex Ledger DB will support Octavic customers in preserving and managing trust inside their systems, as data generated via the digital smart factory solutions enabled by Octavic will be stored immutably and thus serve as an indisputable record of the company’s resource use and supply chain practices.

Modex’s enterprise blockchain solution also enables the use of cost-effective smart contracts to support process efficiency and optimize energy consumption as well as eliminate risks related to data tampering or human errors while ensuring data integrity.

The partnership between Modex and Octavic brings significant improvements to the interconnection between digital systems and production equipment. By integrating blockchain technology into existing data management processes, transparency, auditability and trust will be enhanced at several stages of the industrial process. This initial collaboration between Modex and Octavic will also build a solid technical foundation for future joint development opportunities.