October 2025 Insolvencies: 980+ Cases, Up 34.7% YoY

According to the financial analysis platform RisCo, 989 insolvency files were registered in October 2025. Compared to the previous month, a moderate increase of approximately 4% is observed in October 2025. In the last 12 months, the number of insolvency files has increased by approximately 35%.

Bucharest – the County with the Most Insolvencies

Official data show that in October 2025, the highest number of insolvency cases was recorded in Bucharest. According to RisCo’s official figures, 194 insolvency cases were registered in Bucharest. Thus, in October 2025, we observe a positive but slow growth of around 8%.

The increase in insolvencies in the capital and the continuation of the upward trend from month to month may indicate growing difficulties in covering total expenses, whether due to declining revenues, rising operational costs, or inefficient financial management.

This trend may also reflect broader pressure on the business environment, driven by economic instability, inflation, or more challenging access to financing.

How Did Bucharest Perform in October 2024, and What Do the Data Show for October 2025?

Analyzing the data from October 2024, which showed 201 insolvency cases, we see that in October 2025, insolvencies decreased by 3%. Although a year-on-year comparison shows a reduction in cases, the increase observed within October 2025 emphasizes the idea of a Romanian business environment under pressure.

In this economic context, vetting business partners is a strategic move: “A thorough check protects investments and builds solid, trustworthy business relationships,” says Cătălin Dumitrescu, CEO of RisCo.

Distribution of Insolvency Cases Across the Country

According to RisCo data, Maramureș County recorded 46 insolvency cases in October 2025. This number represents a 411% increase in the number of companies facing bankruptcy. From 9 insolvency cases in October 2024 to 46 in October 2025, Maramureș reflects a business environment that is slightly financially vulnerable.

Brăila, the Danube County, recorded 19 insolvency cases in October 2025. Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of cases increased by 375%. Although the county holds a strategic position, the rise in companies entering insolvency shows that geographic advantages are no longer sufficient to shield businesses from current economic pressures such as high costs or declining demand.

The economic vulnerability of Romania’s business environment is also confirmed by Sibiu County. The upward trend of up to 240% in insolvency cases shows that while only 10 companies entered insolvency during the same period last year, the number rose to 34 in October 2025.

A similar situation is observed in Vaslui County. From 3 insolvency cases in October 2024, the county registered a 233% increase in the same month of 2025. Positive trends in companies facing insolvency in October 2025 are also seen in Ilfov (200%), Botoșani (175%), Timiș (142%), and Bihor (139%).