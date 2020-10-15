Office building portfolio to be showcased through the digital platform

Bright Spaces signed a partnership with One United Properties, which thus becomes the first developer that will be able to present its entire office building portfolio through the platform developed by the PropTech startup. Once the digital solution is implemented, in December 2020, potential clients and partners will be able to visualize and interact with the office spaces owned by the developer in Bucharest.

The partnership between Bright Spaces and One United Properties is based on a shared focus on innovation. It will include 3D virtual tours of the spaces and virtual reality based visualization of the existent and future spaces with various interior fit-outs. The platform will offer rapid digital access to the office spaces from One Tower, One Cotroceni Park, and One Herastrau Office.

Therefore, starting with December 2020, potential tenants will be able to use the digital showcasing platform and:

Visualize available spaces in each building with various fit-out options in 2D and 3D, and choose the ones that are suitable for their teams and their needs

Discover surrounding areas, the main points of interest, and the nearest public transportation means

Schedule visits and request personalized offers from the developer or the agent

Analyze the technical specifications of the buildings and download various showcasing materials

Also, the platform will be personalized with the developer’s brand identity and will provide them with qualitative and quantitative information about potential clients who are using it.

“Our company has always been supporting innovation, not only regarding developments but also regarding the practices and strategies it approached. We believe in digitalization and the benefits it can bring to consumers, especially in this new context, so the solution we implemented together with Bright Spaces will offer our potential clients fast access to our products and it will streamline the decision making process” says Mihai Paduroiu, CEO Office Division at One United Properties.

“This partnership with One United Properties proves once again that big players in the market are open to technology. The way we interact with office spaces is changing, especially now, and those who understand the need of using full digital solutions will always be one step ahead. We are honored to work together with One United Properties and to take another step towards new, modern processes in the office spaces industry” adds Bogdan Nicoara, CEO & Founder at Bright Spaces.

He also mentions that with this partnership with One United Properties, Bright Spaces extends and diversifies its client portfolio and continues its scaling and internationalization journey.

Bright Spaces is a PropTech startup developed in Romania, that offers a complete digital showcasing solution for office spaces. By using 3D visualization, digital space availability, and various automation, optimization, and digitalization features in the office space leasing process. Bright Spaces aims to increase the number of relevant requests and to foster commercial agreements in this segment.