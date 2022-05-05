Olivier Van Houtte is Cargus’ new CEO

Cargus announces the appointment of Olivier Van Houtte as CEO of the courier company. With 20 years of experience in leadership positions in international companies in Europe and the USA, such as GE, DuPont or Johnson & Johnson, Olivier Van Houtte has been involved with professionalism in major restructuring, integration and transformation projects. His expertise targets European companies or subsidiaries that have between 100-500 million euros of assets in durable goods, the food industry or specialized distribution activities and transport, owned by investment funds or private equity firms.

Olivier Van Houtte takes on the role of CEO of Jarosław Śliwa, who led Cargus for 3 and a half years, making a fundamental contribution to the company’s transformation.

“Under the guidance of Jarosław Śliwa, Cargus has become a leader in the quality of courier services, being recognized as the most innovative and customer-oriented company in this industry. We are confident that Olivier has all the assets necessary to accelerate Cargus’ transformation and take the company to the maximum level of performance, through a people-centric approach and delivering strong results,” specifies the Cargus’ Board of Directors.

“I am honored to lead Cargus in our efforts to accelerate the transformation of the company for the benefit of all our partners and customers. I take over this mission by fully understanding the potential of the company and the opportunities of the industry in which we operate and with the clear objective of continuing the development assumed in front of the entire team. The context in which we find ourselves has emphasized the importance of agility in providing our customers with the best possible service, innovating, but also in order to do so with the help of a strong team,” says Olivier Van Houtte.

In Cargus, Olivier Van Houtte will focus his efforts on accelerating the company’s financial development, having as a priority the expansion of the SHIP & GO network and, thus, the launch of Out-of-Home (OOH) services, but also the implementation of the lockers network (APM) – competitive and sustainable ways of delivery, as well as on the expansion and development of the courier company at international level.