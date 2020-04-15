OLX ad platform gets rebranded in Romania

The advertising platform OLX has announced it has a new brand identity to get the online classifieds closer to customers by implementing more practical navigation tools.

The rebranding process represents the largest upgrade of the OLX platform in the past 11 year, with major improvement on the website interface (chat, posting, browsing, social experience), but also in the application.

The rebranding comes following a USD 1 million investment and has been developed in the past two years. The new branding identity has been created by DesignStudio, an international design agency.

OLX Romania aims at going beyond the classic online classifieds market, by enforcing various integrated services and by providing customers with smarter sale-purchase options in the upcoming 2-3 years.

“The new brand architecture is encompassing our personality and path, more dynamic, more ambitious, stronger and closer to customers. A major strategic step was to focus our efforts to the OLX application, with a substantial upgrade up there. We strongly believe in our tole to connect people, by all tools, and to help them make smart choices, either it’s about looking for a different job, buying a new product or finding a new apartment,” said Paul Neagoe, Head of OLX Romania.

The rebranding process started in 2018, with the e-commerce market in South Africa being the first one to adopt the new interface. I was followed by Pakistan, India, Indonesia and all the Latin American markets. Now OLX is continuing the rebranding in Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Portugal and Ukraine.