OLX and Romanian Tech Start-up Innoship announce partnership across multiple European markets

Innoship, the tech start-up that has developed one of the most advanced delivery management platform for online retailers globally, and OLX, the world’s leading classifieds, are teaming up to enhance the order delivery experience for OLX’s users. The partnership targets several European markets, such as Romania, Bulgaria and Portugal.

“At OLX, we are always looking for the best way to bring value to our customers. Innoship offers innovation, agility, and state-of-the-art technology, which help us meet our objectives. The team’s proactive approach, the seamless implementation of the service, as well as the quality of their work proved that this is going to be a long-lasting partnership for our operations in Romania, Bulgaria, and Portugal,” says Radu Stefan, Product Manager at OLX.

Innoship is pursuing European growth opportunities while continuing its exponential expansion in Romania and the region. Innoship’s clients can now access over 65 local and international couriers in 15 countries to unlock new markets. The company has become the largest aggregator of delivery options in Romania and aims at the leadership position in Europe.

“International expansion has always been amongst our priorities, and we are proud to take decisive steps towards this goal together with a dynamic partner such as OLX. Both organisations share the same vision for creating the best customer experience through innovation and top-quality services. We look forward to continuing our European expansion plans while remaining committed to our growth goals here, in Romania,” states Dan Ungureanu, Head of Business Development and Co-Founder at Innoship.

With Innoship, OLX will benefit from the fast onboarding of couriers in any market, as well as from real-time visibility throughout the entire delivery process.

In addition, the partnership allows for monitoring and reporting of multiple performance indicators in one centralized dashboard and instant access to a multitude of pick-up and drop-off points that were previously not available for the OLX users.