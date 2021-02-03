OLX Romania has new general manager

The advertising platform OLX has announced the appointment of Sebastiaan Lemmens (photo) as General Manager (OLX Romania, Portugal, Bulgaria, Bosnia) starting this month.

Sebastiaan Lemmens graduated the Technology University of Delft and has a master degree on aerospace engineering. He joined OLX Portugal in 2017 as Head of Analytics. A year later, Lemmens became Chief Operations Officer, responsible on the management of teams in the marketing, business intelligence, customer support areas. In 2019 he took over the position of Head of OLX Portugal.

“The next years will be extremely interested for us, as a region. We expect the number of online buyers and sellers to increase more and more, both on private consumers and also on businesses. Our commitment remains to be a consistent investors in making adequate, accessible online experiences and in launching new helping tools for the businesses that need to sell more online, to recruit faster or to find customers more easily,” said Sebastiaan Lemmens, General Manager OLX.

Sebastiaan Lemmens is replacing Cristina Gheorghițoiu.