BUSINESSENERGY

OMV Petrom and Romgaz Progress with Neptun Deep Project Work

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

ChatGPT said:

The Neptun Deep gas extraction project in the Black Sea, carried out in partnership between OMV Petrom and Romgaz, is progressing on schedule to deliver the first gas in 2027, OMV Petrom reports.

Cristian Hubati, the company’s Exploration and Production Director, stated that the Neptun Deep project is advancing according to the planned timeline.

The project is at 46%, we are on schedule and moving forward energetically,” Hubati said on Thursday during a press conference.

Asked about reassessing the resource in this field, Hubati said it is an ongoing process as data is acquired. The company also plans to drill a new exploration well soon.

Neptun Deep is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea and the first offshore project in deep waters in Romania. The exploration, exploitation and production rights for the Neptun Deep perimeter are held by OMV Petrom and Romgaz, each with a 50% stake. OMV Petrom is the operator of the project. The first gas quantities are expected in 2027. Total production is estimated at 100 billion cubic meters of natural gas, and the necessary investments are estimated at 4 billion euros, costs shared equally between the two partners, OMV Petrom and Romgaz.
DONATE: Support our work
In an ever changing and challenging world, the media is constantly struggling to resist. Romania Journal makes no exception. We’ve been informing you, our readers, for almost 10 years, as extensively as we can, but, as we reject any state funding and private advertising is scarce, we need your help to keep on going.
So, if you enjoy our work, you can contribute to endorse the Romania Journal team. Any amount is welcome, no strings attached. Choose to join with one of the following options:
Donate with PayPal
Donate by Bank Wire
Black Zonure SRL
UniCredit Bank. Swift: BACXROBU
RON: RO84 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1000
EURO: RO57 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1001
USD: RO30 BACX 0000 0022 3589 1002

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.