The Neptun Deep gas extraction project in the Black Sea, carried out in partnership between OMV Petrom and Romgaz, is progressing on schedule to deliver the first gas in 2027, OMV Petrom reports.

Cristian Hubati, the company’s Exploration and Production Director, stated that the Neptun Deep project is advancing according to the planned timeline.

“The project is at 46%, we are on schedule and moving forward energetically,” Hubati said on Thursday during a press conference.

Asked about reassessing the resource in this field, Hubati said it is an ongoing process as data is acquired. The company also plans to drill a new exploration well soon.