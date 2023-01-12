OMV Petrom claims that it is not eligible to pay the solidarity tax in Romania

The OMV group announced that it will pay the solidarity tax in Austria, imposed by the European Union, but in Romania the OMV Petrom company anticipates that it does not meet the conditions to be eligible to pay this tax.

Austrian group OMV announced on Thursday that its hydrocarbon production increased in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the previous quarter, adding that the solidarity tax in Austria is expected to have a negative impact of around 150 million euros for the year 2022, a informed the majority shareholder from OMV Petrom in a press release.

Instead, regarding the same solidarity contribution decided at the EU level and transposed into Romanian legislation by GEO no. 186 of December 29, 2022, the Austrian group believes that “OMV Petrom would not be included in the scope of this solidarity contribution for the fiscal year 2022, having less than 75% of the turnover from the defined sectors: crude oil extraction, natural gas extraction, oil extraction and oil refining”.

The OMV Group will publish its financial results for the last quarter of 2020 on February 2. In October-December 2022, OMV’s hydrocarbon production increased to 385,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, from 381,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter. OMV’s refining margin (an indicator of the profitability of oil and natural gas businesses) rose to $17.53 per barrel of oil equivalent in Q4, from $14.38 per barrel of oil equivalent in Q3 and 1 .71 dollars for a barrel of oil equivalent in the fourth quarter of 2021.

OMV, the largest listed industrial company in Austria, owns 51.01% of the shares of OMV Petrom, and the Romanian state, through the Ministry of Energy, 20.64%.

Immediately after the OMV announcement, the Ministry of Finance sent, through a press release, that the transposition of the regulation into national legislation covers the entire energy sector and, in this case, all companies active in the field.

“According to art. 1, para. (1) from the Government Ordinance, the solidarity tax is applied to companies with a turnover of over 75% inclusive, from activities carried out in the sectors of crude oil, natural gas, coal and refineries, with CAEN codes: 0610 – Extraction of crude oil, 0620 – Extraction of natural gases, 0510 – Oil extraction, 1910 – Manufacture of coke oven products and 1920 – Manufacture of products obtained by oil refining”, the press release states.

“Union companies and permanent establishments carrying out activities in the oil, natural gas, coal and refining sectors” means Union companies or permanent establishments that generate at least 75% of their turnover from economic activities in the field of oil extraction, mining, refining or the manufacture of coke oven products, as mentioned in Regulation (EC) No. 1893/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council (10)”, the press release states.

The Ministry of Finance has transposed the provisions of EU Regulation 2022/1854 through the Emergency Ordinance approved in the Government meeting of December 29, 2022, which covers all member states and has as its main objective the protection of vulnerable categories of the population against the effects of the increase in energy prices and the financing of investments in strategic energy projects. According to the Romanian authorities, as a result of this measure, 3.9 billion lei would be collected in a special fund.

The solidarity contribution is 60% for what exceeds by more than 20% the average profits for the last four years, respectively 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. From the amount collected in this special fund, at least 70% will be distributed to finance investments strategic, as well as investments in energy efficiency and energy from renewable sources.