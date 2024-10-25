OMV Petrom completed the acquisition of several photovoltaic park projects to be developed in Teleorman county from the Danish company Jantzen Renewables. The transaction, signed in June 2023, was recently completed, following approval from the Commission for the Examination of Foreign Direct Investments.
With an installed capacity of approximately 710 MW, the photovoltaic parks acquired by OMV Petrom are among the most important projects of this type in South-Eastern Europe. They are currently in the “ready-to-build” stage and have already received access to the national electricity transmission network, and will supply electricity starting from the second half of 2026, according to the current plan.
Deloitte Romania assisted OMV Petrom in this acquisition.
“Through this project, our team is proud to have been able to assist once again the leader of the energy sector in our country in finalizing another step in their ambitious and extremely broad transition plan to «green» energy,” said Radu Dumitrescu, Financial Advisory Partner-in-Charge, Deloitte Romania.
OMV Petrom Group had an annual oil and gas production of approximately 41 million boe in 2023. With a refining capacity of 4.5 million tons annually, the group operates an 860 MW high-efficiency natural gas power plant. On the retail petroleum products distribution market, the group is present in Romania and in neighboring countries through approximately 780 gas stations, under the OMV and Petrom brands.
