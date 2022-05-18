One Herăstrău Office building has reached 100% occupancy

One United Properties, a green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announces that One Herăstrău Office development has reached a total occupancy rate. The office building located in the North of Bucharest, in an exclusive area with lots of green areas, near the French Village, has a total leasable area of 8,116 sqm, offers modern office space and is currently undergoing LEED Gold certification.

Among the companies based in the building are DrReaddy’s Pharma, Confrasilvas, Stratulat, as well as TechVentures Bank, which in addition to the office space in the building, has implemented on the ground floor of One Herăstrău Office an original concept of banking unit, together with the well-known coffee chain TED’S Coffee, combining the business atmosphere with the relaxing one.

„One Herăstrău Office building entered our office portfolio in 2020, and by fully renting its modern and certified workspaces, it increased its market value, contributing to our company’s strategy to expand rental revenue. The companies now based in this building are active in areas such as law, finance, transportation and engineering and have chosen to pay more attention to the space in which they carry out their daily activities”, says Mihai Păduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

One Herăstrău Office building has 7 floors and 3 underground floors for parking spaces. The building is currently undergoing LEED Gold certification – the rigorous certification system for sustainable construction, based on criteria such as energy efficiency, reduced water consumption, carbon dioxide emissions, and improved inside air quality.

The building also benefits from an innovative solution with photovoltaic panels integrated in the facade and on the roof, which contributes to the substantial reduction of energy consumption, an air conditioning solution with radiant ceiling, but also a useful upper height of at least 3 m, all these providing a great end-user experience. Located on Daniel Danielopolu Street, the development offers easy access by all means of transportation, is closely located to important points of interest in the city, Herăstrău Park and Lake, but also One Herăstrău Towers and One Herăstrău Vista residential developments.