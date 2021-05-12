One of the largest medical networks in Italy enters Romania

Istituto Auxologico Italiano takes over Cardiorec in northern Bucharest.

Istituto Auxologico Italiano (Auxologico), one of the largest private medical research, hospitalization and health care networks in Italy, has entered Romania by the acquisition of Cardiorec medical clinic, in northern Bucharest, in Corbeanca.

Following this acquisition, Cardiorec becomes Auxologico’s first facility outside Italy, and will also be included in Auxologico’s clinical research and training network. Likewise, Cardiorec doctors will collaborate in clinical trials involving European and international health structures.

Dr. Mario Colombo, General Manager of Auxologico, stated: “Auxologico has been collaborating for many years with various Romanian universities, hospitals and institutions. In 2020 we made a strategic decision and long-standing commitment to Romania, and our first step in this direction is the acquisition of Cardiorec medical clinic. Our aim is to expand the medical services available to Romanian patients in our local clinic and, at the same time, to provide them with access to our network of 800 specialized medical practitioners”.

Dr. Colombo was decorated in 2020 with the National Order “For Merit” in rank of Knight from the Romanian President as a token of high appreciation for the important contribution to the consolidation of the bilateral strategic partnership between Romania and the Italian Republic, for the solidarity shown towards the Romanian citizens and the Romanian community in the Peninsula, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Established in 2012, Cardiorec has a long-standing successful background in the treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiorec currently provides research, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, nutrition, urology and imaging, as well as family medicine.

“It is estimated that one of two Romanians suffers from hypertension – and this is just one of the many cardiovascular issues where prevention is key. At Cardiorec, our objective is to help patients anticipate and prevent health problems, while providing treatment and health care by highly specialized medical practitioners from Romania and Italy”, added Mihaela Sili, General Manager of Cardiorec.

Cardiorec is administered by a board of directors chaired by Dr. Christian Colteanu, former Ambassador of Romania in Italy and manager in important multinationals in the medical and energy sector, by dr. Mario Colombo, general manager of Auxologico, and Dr. Luminita Rotaru, cardiologist with great experience in the organization of health services. The General Manager of Cardiorec is Dr. Mihaela Sili who previously, held executive positions in important European health groups.