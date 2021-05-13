One of the largest residential compounds in Moldova developed in Iasi

Impact Developer & Contractor real estate developer is expanding in Moldova’s capital, where it will develop one of the largest residential compounds in the region. GREENFIELD Copou project will be launched in the second half of the year and is designed according to the BREEAM Excellent certification.

Located in Copou area, one of the most attractive residential areas in Iași, GREENFIELD Copou will include 1,096 apartments, disposed in low-rise buildings (2S + P + 5E). The apartments have a varied typology, from studios to apartments with 2, 3, 4 or 5 rooms and benefit from premium finishes and features, large window areas and efficient room partition. At the moment are available for sale the units of the first construction phase at a special price of 1,270 euros/ sqm built, excluding VAT.

The complex will be delivered in two phases starting with the first quarter of 2023. Upon completion, GREENFIELD Copou will be one of the largest sustainable residential compounds in the region of Moldova, its development being carried out according to the sustainability principles of the BREEAM Excellent certification. At the same time, the buildings will have a close to zero energy consumption, respecting the new standard in housing construction, nZEB – “nearly zero energy building”, which involves a sustainable design, energy saving technologies and the use of renewable energy, such as photovoltaic panels. Out of caring for the environment, recycling will be encouraged through the use of a selective waste collection system.

GREENFIELD Copou follows the successful model of GREENFIELD Băneasa, defined by the harmony with nature. Thus, 42% of the project’s area will be dedicated to green spaces, providing relaxation areas and playgrounds for children. The sustainability of the project is completed by the exclusively underground parking, thus resulting in no car traffic inside the complex. In order to encourage a healthy lifestyle for residents, in addition to green spaces, there are planned tracks and parking spaces for bicycles, but also charging stations for electric cars.

“GREENFIELD Copou is the result of our continuous efforts to improve the quality of housing and we are confident that the citizens of Iași will resonate very well with what we promise through this residential complex. We are committed to building a sustainable project that will bring considerable benefits to residents, provide a healthier environment and integrate harmoniously into the Copou area. We want to create here a community of residents preoccupied with the quality of life, the closeness to nature and who give importance to the impact they have on the environment. I think that the special mix of attributes that GREENFIELD Copou offers has the potential to turn it into a landmark of residential development in Iași “, said Tinu Sebeşanu, CEO of Impact Developer & Contractor.

Following Impact’s direction in residential development, GREENFIELD Copou will be secured, with controlled access, and will include a wide range of facilities, favouring the development of a modern community. The ensemble will benefit from 3,200 sqm of relaxation spaces, including restaurant, indoor pool, lounge, cafe, fitness & spa, as well as 300 sqm of commercial spaces. Parents can also enjoy more comfort and time spent with their children, as the complex will have a kindergarten and after-school. The facilities available within the complex are complemented by the great connectivity with the city’s interest points, tourist attractions and relaxation areas such as the Botanical Garden and Copou Park.