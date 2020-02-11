One of the largest Silicon Valley venture capital firms comes to Europe, a Romanian woman considered to run the office in London

Legendary Silicon Valley venture capital firm Sequoia, known for its tech investments like Apple, Google, PayPal, Dropbox, LinkedIn, Eventbrite, Airbnb, Stripe WhatsApp, but also UiPath unicorn, is coming to Europe, opening an office in London.

“Sequoia is on the hunt for a partner to join the team and is courting the crème de la crème of Europe’s venture capital talent,” according to sifted.eu.

For the moment it is not known who is going to run the office in London, but rumours also include a Romanian for this position, namely Luciana Lixandru from Accel.

The Romanian is already working at the Accel’s office in London. Luciana Lixandru was born in Buzau, where she graduated the “BP Hasdeu” National College. Her parents are known as local entrepreneurs on the confectionery market.

Lucian went for college to U.S. in 2003. She studied Mathematics and Economy at the Georgetown University in Washington (2003-2007), and after that she worked as a financial analyst at Morgan Stanely.

At Accel Partners in 2017, Lixandru coordinated an investment round worth USD 153 million, eventually granted to UiPath unicorn, set up in Bucharest by Daniel Dines.