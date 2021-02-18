One Tower office building can be visualized and leased digitally through Bright Spaces

One United Properties and Bright Spaces are launching today an interactive digital showcasing and leasing platform for One Tower, the building developed and owned by One in Floreasca, Bucharest. Available spaces at One Tower can be visualized online, in a complete 3D environment.

The platform was customized to meet One Tower’s specific needs and it was launched today, after the two companies announced their partnership in October 2020. This solution transforms the way future tenants and agents see, interact, and rent the available office spaces. Through the rapid adoption of modern tech solutions by one of the most reputed players in the market, the digitization of the Romanian real estate industry is accelerated.

With a total leasable area of 24.000 square meters, One Tower building can now be visualized through virtual tours. Furthermore, the solution implemented by Bright Spaces for One United Properties offers:

3 different fit-out options that respond to specific needs that different teams might have, available on each fully leasable floor

Mapping of main interest points around the buildings (restaurants, schools, coffee shops) and main public transportation means in the area

Highlighting the technical specifications, accessibility, and certifications of the buildings in a single information centre

Optimization of the decision-making process through online tour-bookings, personalized offers-requests, and real time availability

Video and photo promotional materials

Additionally, the platform provides the developer with a management system for office spaces, parking, and storage spaces, and facilitates communication with potential clients or agents, reducing, at the same time, manual leasing tasks and increasing the number of qualified leads.

“Innovation is part of our DNA as a developer and this translates into a permanent focus on technology, not only on sustainability. We are the first office developer that completely digitizes its entire portfolio by showcasing and leasing process, so the solutions we can offer together with Bright Spaces answer client’s current needs, but also the general digitization context” said Mihai Paduroiu, CEO Office Division One United Properties.

“The successful implementation of our platform for One United Properties is the result of a trust-based collaboration and on a shared mission to offer innovative services, adapted to the current context created not only by the pandemic, but also by the accelerated adoption of technology across all industries. We are honoured to work together and to reinforce our goal of transforming leasing processes for office spaces at a local, European, and global level” added Bogdan Nicoara, CEO & Cofounder Bright Spaces.

One Tower office building is part of One Floreasca City, a mixed-use real estate landmark project, with a modern urban architecture and a contemporary design.