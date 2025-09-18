One United, Ennismore to Bring The Hoxton Hotel to Bucharest

One United Properties announces the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, to introduce The Hoxton to Romania.

The Hoxton Bucharest will be located on Academiei Street, adjacent to the Faculty of Architecture. The hotel will rise on the site of three historic buildings located at Academiei nos. 19, 21, and 23, currently undergoing restoration by One United Properties – a landmark initiative aimed at revitalizing one of the city’s central arteries. The site spans approximately 1,300 sqm, with a planned gross buildable area of 7,100 sqm. This development is part of the company’s broader commitment to sustainability through urban regeneration: restoring heritage architecture and reintegrating it into the public circuit.

“We are proud to be partnering with Ennismore to bring The Hoxton to Bucharest. This underscores our commitment to introducing global lifestyle experiences to Romania while enhancing the architectural and cultural fabric of the city. The presence of a brand as dynamic and respected as The Hoxton aligns with our long-term vision of transforming Bucharest into a vibrant European capital — open, inclusive, and increasingly attractive for both tourists and investors. This development also reaffirms our role in restoring historical landmarks and giving them new life as part of the city’s modern rhythm”, said Victor Căpitanu, co-CEO of One United Properties.

This culture-driven hotel is designed to serve a significant number of guests, offering a mix of suites and standard rooms, a curated blend of food and beverage venues, flexible meeting and event spaces, and The Hoxton’s signature open-house concept — a welcoming, community-oriented atmosphere that connects travellers and locals alike.

This project further strengthens the strategic partnership with Ennismore and is fully aligned with One United Properties’ 2030 vision to expand lifestyle hotels and bring leading international brands to Romania. Following the MOU, the Hotel Management Agreement (HMA) will be signed within the next 30 days.

“The arrival of The Hoxton in Bucharest represents more than just a hotel opening — it is a strong statement of our commitment to redefining hospitality in Romania. Together with Ennismore, we are introducing one of the world’s most iconic lifestyle brands to Eastern Europe, while breathing new life into heritage buildings in the very heart of the city. This project embodies our ambition to create vibrant destinations where international design and local culture meet, fully in line with our 2030 vision,” said Riad Abi Haidar, CEO of Hospitality, One United Properties.

This is the second major international hospitality brand introduced to Romania by One United Properties with Ennismore, following the announcement of Mondrian Bucharest, a bold and art-driven concept. Located on Georges Clemenceau Street, just steps from the Romanian Athenaeum, Mondrian will bring a distinctive blend of local inspiration and contemporary design to the heart of the Romanian capital.

Through these strategic developments, the company continues to diversify its portfolio while contributing to the cultural and economic revival of the city, positioning Bucharest as an emerging destination for contemporary lifestyle experiences.

The arrival of The Hoxton in Bucharest marks more than a new addition to the city’s hotel offering — it reflects a growing appetite for places that blend architectural authenticity with global creative energy. As part of its collaboration with Ennismore, One United Properties continues to drive Bucharest’s transformation into a destination where heritage is reimagined, and where hospitality plays a central role in shaping the urban experience.