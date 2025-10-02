One United Properties continues its development plans in Sector 2 of Bucharest with significant investments in infrastructure and educational facilities that will serve the entire local community. The company has started construction work on two schools based on the Romanian curriculum, located within the One Academy Club and One Lake District developments, which will accommodate over 1,000 children. These schools are benefiting from an investment of approximately EUR 19 million. The developer has also already identified land for the expansion of both schools, so that in the future they will be able to accommodate an additional 1,000 students, reaching a total capacity of 2,000 students.

The construction of these educational facilities in an area undergoing rapid urban development is part of the company’s urban responsibility strategy, aimed at having a positive impact on the city. The One Academy Club development will include a school and kindergarten, for which the developer will allocate an investment of approximately EUR 12 million. This educational facility will serve preschool, primary, and secondary school students, with a total capacity of 714 students. It will also offer facilities such as a gym, after-school program, cafeteria, library, outdoor sports field, laboratory, and medical offices. The school will operate in a building with an area of 7,695 square meters, another 2,491 square meters will be allocated for the kindergarten, and the sports hall will cover 1,271 square meters.

The school, located within the One Academy Club development near Lake Tei, will run programs in collaboration with the Sfânta Tecla Foundation to get involved in charitable initiatives and support the association’s projects, which aim to improve the quality of life and provide essential resources for children and families in need. Alongside Adrian Ciorobea and Virginica Dumitrescu, the main sponsors, One United Properties is the third sponsor of the Sfânta Tecla settlement. The programs of the settlement are designed to be a support for the community, whether through assistance to vulnerable families, support for young people in their education, or social integration projects. The collaboration between the school and the association aims to support community activities in the area, set up creative and educational workshops, and get involved in charity projects.

- Advertisement -

In addition, One United Properties has also invested in the infrastructure of this area, with the purpose of supporting mobility and facilitating a quality life for future communities. Thus, an investment of EUR 6 million, carried out by the company together with other real estate developers present in this area, was allocated for the construction of 3.5 kilometres of new roads, with completion estimated for the end of this year. These include branches that will connect the developments in the Fabrica de Glucoză area and the future educational facility. All works are being carried out in accordance with the CTC and Traffic Police approvals, and the new streets are intended to reduce traffic pressure on Șos. Fabrica de Glucoză, by redistributing it to secondary roads and providing direct access to Șos. Petricani, as well as increasing accessibility to residential projects and the educational facility.

”One United Properties believes that smart urban development means more than just modern architecture and energy-efficient buildings. It means providing people with access to essential infrastructure and services that are part of their everyday lives. Our investments in educational facilities and road infrastructure are an expression of a responsibility that we take seriously: to build functional and sustainable communities where future residents can enjoy a high quality of life in a well-connected and complete neighbourhood”, said Andrei Diaconescu, co-founder and co-CEO of One United Properties.

The second educational facility built by the company in Sector 2 is located within the One Lake District development, on the shores of Lake Plumbuita. This facility benefits from an investment of approximately EUR 7 million and includes a school and nursery, serving preschool, primary, and secondary education and is designed for a total of 330 students. Related services include a sports field, medical offices, administrative spaces, etc.

One United Properties is also investing EUR 2 million to create the road infrastructure needed to provide access and ease traffic flow in this area. A 5-lane road with traffic lights, connected to Gherghiței Street, will facilitate access to the development. This will be complemented by two other access roads connected to Intr. Gherghiței: a 3-lane access road leading to the Lidl supermarket and another 2-lane road leading to the McDonald’s restaurant. These investments also include a promenade open to the public, along Lake Plumbuita. The promenade will be at least 6 m wide, with a developed area of 600 sqm and 4,500 sqm of green space, equipped with rest and socializing areas, vegetation zones, and landscape observation points.