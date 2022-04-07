One United Properties buys 3,065 sqm of land on the shores of Lake Tei

One United Properties, the leading green developer of residential, mixed-use and office real estate, announces the acquisition of a new plot of land with an area of ​​3,065 square meters, for the extension of the residential complex One Lake Club, located on the shores of Lake Tei in Bucharest.

One Lake Club is designed as a residential club, with contemporary design apartments and integrated facilities, and is currently under permitting. The residential project includes 5 towers with approximately 544 apartments, developed on a plot of land with an area of ​​22,000 square meters. The project also offers a number of integrated facilities, such as a gym and semi-Olympic pool with lake opening, apartments with gardens and commercial spaces on the ground floor, as well as a park with playgrounds and relaxation areas with an area of ​​7,200 square meters. With the acquisition of the new land, in the context of increased demand for this project, the development will be expanded with 2 more buildings with approximately 119 apartments and generous gardens, as well as direct access to the park.

“We are looking to invest in sustainable developments in areas of Bucharest with multiple opportunities, and the development of One Lake Club is part of this strategy. The excellent positioning and the direct view over Lake Tei, but also the integrated services we will offer to the future community and the quick access to the facilities in the North of the city or the A3 highway are among the strengths of this residential project meant to revitalize the area. The increased demand for this location contributed to the decision to expand the project, by purchasing the new land”, said Beatrice Dumitrașcu, CEO Residential Division One United Properties.

By its portfolio of sustainable developments One United Properties aims to revitalize areas with high potential in Bucharest and to create real communities that benefit from various integrated services. In the summer of 2021, the developer acquired the 22,000 square meter land on the shores of Lake Tei, for One Lake Club project.