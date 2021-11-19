One United Properties buys the majority stake in Bucur Obor S.A.

One United Properties, a green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Romania, announces the conclusion of an agreement to buy a majority stake in Bucur Obor S.A., a company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange under symbol BUCU.

“The decision to acquire the majority stake in Bucur Obor is in line with One United Properties’ strategy to increase the weight of profits from rental activity in a sustainable manner. Bucur Obor has a long-standing history of profitability from rental activity, and we believe the agreement we have entered today is another step made with a purpose of creating additional value for our company and our stakeholders,” said Victor Capitanu, co-CEO at One United Properties.

One United Properties acquired a stake in Bucur Obor indirectly, through a company BO Retail Invest SRL. On November 19th, 2021, BO Retail Invest purchased 54.4351% of share capital against a sum of 64,935,000 lei, at a price per share of 8.918 lei, which represents a significant discount compared to the price of 21.8 lei at which BUCU shares traded in the prior day. The sale and purchase agreement whereby One United Properties will acquire 100% of the shares of BO Retail Invest SRL is subject to a clearance from the Competition Council, transfer of ownership over the BO Retail Invest S.R.L. shares occurring only after issuance of such clearance.

Bucur Obor is a shopping centre in Bucharest that opened its doors in 1975. Today, the centre accommodates stores of all sizes, from family businesses to well-known international brands. The company was listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in July 1997 and is currently quoted on the AeRO market, having a market capitalization of 289 million lei. In 2020, Bucur Obor S.A. registered a turnover of 31.6 million lei, out of which the rental income amounted to 26.9 million lei, and a net profit of 10.2 million lei.