One United Properties Plans Tender Offer to Buy Back 20% Shares

One United Properties announced its intention to launch a Public Tender Offer (“PTO”) programme for the repurchasing of its own shares. A Public Tender Offer is a mechanism through which a listed company offers to buy back shares directly from its shareholders, at a certain price, within a set period of time.

The Company intends to acquire up to 20% of its registered share capital through a PTO programme, at a minimum price of RON 25 and a maximum price of RON 40 per share, with total value of the PTO amounting to maximum RON 884 million (approximately EUR 175 million). The PTO is intended as part of a broader buyback programme and may be implemented through one or more successive offers, depending on market conditions, shareholder participation, and regulatory approvals.

The intention to launch the PTO programme reflects the Company’s strong financial position and cash generation capacity, which allow it to balance continued investment in large-scale developments with active capital management. The repurchased shares will be cancelled, and the share capital of the Company will be reduced, increasing the efficiency of the equity base and supporting long-term value creation for shareholders.

“Since our listing, One United Properties has made significant use of the capital markets – securing financing to accelerate our growth, expanding our investor base, and establishing long-term partnerships. With the PTO programme, we are once again employing these market instruments to reinforce our capital structure and deliver further value to our shareholders. This initiative is not a retreat from the stock exchange, but rather an opportunity to make full use of its mechanisms to optimise our equity base, while reaffirming our strong commitment to remain a transparent, forward-looking, and dynamic public listed company,” stated Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board of Directors of One United Properties.

The members of the Board of Directors, including the Company’s co-founders, have confirmed that they will not sell any shares in the PTO programme.

The PTO programme will be conducted in accordance with applicable regulations in force and is subject to approval in the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders that the Company convened for October 15th, 2025, as well as the approval of the Romanian Financial Supervisory Authority (“FSA”). Full details of the PTO programme, including the final terms, structure, and timetable, will be published in the official offer documentation following the approval of the FSA.