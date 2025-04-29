One United Properties held, on April 29th, 2025, the General Meeting of Shareholders (GMS). During the GMS, the shareholders approved, among other items, the distribution of the second tranche of the dividends from 2024 profits, the 2025 budget, and re-elected members of the Board of Directors. The quorum of the GMS was over 75%.

“One United Properties is entering a new phase of accelerated growth, with 2025 set to mark the largest volume of deliveries in our history. We remain focused on disciplined execution, protecting our margins, and expanding our footprint in a sustainable and strategic way. Despite a complex environment, we maintained a predictable dividend policy, with the total dividend for the 2024 financial year increasing by 2.5% and a clear commitment to continue semi-annual distributions going forward. Closing the gap between our current market capitalization and the true value of our business remains a key priority for the Board of Directors. With resilient fundamentals, strong liquidity, and a clear strategy for growth, we are determined to deliver superior long-term value for our shareholders,” said Claudio Cisullo, Chairman of the Board at One United Properties.

From the 2024 result, One United Properties will distribute a total gross dividend of EUR 15.6 million euros, reflecting a 2.5% year-on-year increase. One United Properties’ dividend policy includes the payment of dividends on a semi-annual basis. The first tranche of gross dividends of 7.7 million euros was approved in the GMS in October 2024 and was paid on November 11th, 2024. For the April 2025 GSM, the Board of Directors proposed the approval of the second tranche of 8 million euros to the shareholders. The second tranche, amounting to RON 0.36 gross value per share, will be paid on May 29th, 2025. The dividend yield for 2024, covering on both tranches, amounts to 3.8%.

Consistent with its dividend policy and the approach of the prior years, the Company intends to distribute an interim dividend in the second half of 2025, based on the net profit recorded as of June 30th, 2025. The final value of this interim dividend will be proposed in September, during the General Shareholders’ Meeting. However, the Board of Directors is expected to submit a proposal similar in value to the dividend approved at the April 2025 GSM, of RON 0.36 per share.

In 2024, One United Properties recorded a turnover of 289 million euros, gross profit of 86.6 million euros, while the net profit for the year stood at 74.9 million euros. Revenue from the residential segment reached 229.5 million euros in 2024, stable versus 2023, with net income from residential properties increasing by 8% year-over-year to 66.4 million euros, reflecting higher sales margins as developments progress. Rental income, which includes revenues from the commercial division and tenant services, rose by 17% YoY, reaching 30.4 million euros in 2024. The gross loan-to-value ratio stood at 27% as of December 31, 2024, a 1 percentage point year-on-year improvement. Net debt as of the 2024 yearend amounted to 123.8 million euros, representing just 11% of total assets, which reached a historical high of 1.1 billion euros.

Following the approval by the shareholders of the revenue and expense budget for 2025, One United Properties targets a consolidated turnover of EUR 309.8 million this year. The result from operating activity is projected at EUR 108.7 million, a 12% increase, supported by strong residential sales and the continued expansion of the company’s commercial leasing portfolio. Gross profit is set to reach EUR 92.8 million, a 7% increase, while net profit is forecasted to grow by 5% to EUR 78.7 million.

In the annual GSM, the shareholders also re-elected all the members of the Board of Directors – Claudio Cisullo, Victor Capitanu, Andrei-Liviu Diaconescu, Dragos Manda, Marius Diaconu, Augusta Dragic and Dirk Pahlke. As of 2022, the mandates granted to the members of the Board of Directors are for one year, with the possibility of re-election.